ELIZABETHTOWN — Charles Ray Peterson won re-election to the Bladen County Board of Commissioners on the first Tuesday in November.

On the first Monday in December, his board colleagues elected him chairman.

David Gooden was elected vice chairman.

The commissioners meeting began with the swearing in of Peterson and Arthur Bullock, who also won election in November. Russell Priest, who won on Nov. 6, was not sworn in, his spot yet to be confirmed by the State Board of Elections while an election squabble in the 9th District plays out.

Peterson’s 5-4 vote included support by Gooden, 2018 chairman Ray Britt, Daniel Dowless and Ashley Trivette. Bullock nominated 2018 vice chairman Michael Cogdell.

Peterson has been a chairman previously in 2017, 2015, 2014, 2011 and 2010.

Gooden received six votes: Peterson, Britt, Dowless, Trivette and Priest. Cogdell nominated Trivette.

In the case of each office, commissioners voted for the eventual winner on the first name called.

Britt thanked everyone for support and noted the challenging year just past, which included Hurricane Florence. The storm was the second in 24 months for the county and included more severe flooding than Matthew in 2016.

“I will not be a candidate for office,” Britt said before nominations opened. “I have a lot of respect for whoever is chairman. If you have a public job, you might work 35 or 40 percent of it. The rest of the time you’ll be out having conversations and meetings.”

Commissioners recognized Veronica Hester upon her retirement, which was effective Dec. 1.

Two speakers came to the podium on separate matters.

The first was about beavers, in particular those in the southern parts of the county. There was no disagreement on how troublesome they are, the need for their trapping and removal, and how ineffective federal programs have been for more than a quarter of a century.

Commissioners agreed to seek a better solution.

The second speaker was Sabrina Murchison, who said she was a county employee terminated because of a violation of social media policy. She said the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has reviewed the case and is moving forward.

Murchison was at the Nov. 19 meeting asking for exemption to a policy related to longevity and pay. She said she was let go because of her Facebook posts. Monday night, she told commissioners, “The policy works for Caucasians, not African-Americans.”

There were no speakers for a public hearing on rezoning property near Harrells; the Planning Board’s favorable recommendation was passed unanimously.

The roadside litter pickup program operated by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office utilizing inmates was unanimously endorsed to continue. Jeff Singletary, a retired captain of the Sheriff’s Office now back part-time, told commissioners that in just more than five months of the program nearly 2,100 bags of trash have been collected.

The litter collectively weighed 12.98 tons, or almost 26,000 pounds, in trash debris, and nearly 1,300 pounds of what is known as brown goods.

Singletary said the program has had no major problems beyond the “sheer size” of the county, roughly 900 square miles. The program goes to all parts of the county, though a schedule is not made public in advance because of security concerns, he said.

In discussions for a planning session in January, commissioners ultimately decided on a retreat of about four hours to start at 10 a.m. Feb. 5. The commissioners will meet four times before then in regular session: Dec. 17, Jan. 7, Tuesday Jan. 22 following the Martin Luther King holiday weekend, and Feb. 4.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

