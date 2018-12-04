ELIZABETHTOWN — The Small Business Administration’s recovery center here will be closed Wednesday as the nation observes a National Day of Mourning for President George H.W. Bush.

The Business Recovery Center, housed at 450 Smith Circle in the Powell-Melvin Agricultural Service Center, is open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and will reopen Thursday at 9 a.m.

The regular hours Monday through Friday are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The center is closed on Sundays.

Neighboring counties with Business Recovery Center closings on Wednesday include Columbus and Cumberland counties.