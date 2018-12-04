Sheriff, other Bladen officials take oaths

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal With his wife Kathy by his side, Jim McVicker was sworn in as sheriff on Monday. He is beginning his second term. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal With his wife Kathy by his side, Jim McVicker was sworn in as sheriff on Monday. He is beginning his second term. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Kenneth Clark, who has been in the coroner’s office more than 17 years, said he appreciated everyone’s support. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Kenneth Clark, who has been in the coroner’s office more than 17 years, said he appreciated everyone’s support. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Sheriff Jim McVicker said he was ready to roll up his sleeves once again and serve the county. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Sheriff Jim McVicker said he was ready to roll up his sleeves once again and serve the county. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Law enforcement was sworn in by groups. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Law enforcement was sworn in by groups.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s highest elected official won the November election by a margin greater than the last two sheriff’s races combined.

Monday, with his wife Kathy by his side, Jim McVicker was sworn in as sheriff to begin his second term.

“Four years ago I stood right here,” the Republican said, “and I promised everybody in this courtroom that I would roll my sleeves, as well as my people, and we would go to work real hard for the people. And so help me God, I will continue to do it.”

McVicker, 65, won by 1,387 votes over 29-year-old Hakeem Brown. The 43-year veteran of law enforcement, which includes 30-year retirement from the State Highway Patrol and time serving the Lumberton Police Department, captured more than 55 percent of the vote.

“I am excited,” he said in an interview after the ceremony. “I think we have done a lot of good things in the last four years and we have had a lot of support from the public, more support than we have ever had with the Sheriff’s Office.”

McVicker said that he felt that everyone has worked together to the benefit of the county.

“I did a good job,” he said. “If you do a good job you win big. My team did a very good job and I am proud of every one of them, everybody.”

The courtroom for Bladen County Superior Court was packed with those being sworn in, and their families and friends. Judge Douglas B. Sasser presided.

Niki Dennis, clerk of Superior Court, was first to be sworn in, along with her assistants.

“I just want to say that I appreciate all the support that I have received over the last 12 years,” she said. “And hopefully I will not ever disappoint you. I thank you for being here today. It means an awful lot to me and the rest that is here.”

Dennis, a Democrat, praised her staff and continued by swearing in her team.

Democrat Beverly Parks, the register of deeds, was next to take the oath of office.

“Thank you to everyone for your support,” she said. “Without you guys I wouldn’t be here, Niki wouldn’t be and the sheriff wouldn’t be here. Thank you for everything and I will do everything in my power to continue to serve the people of Bladen County.”

Following her words the county coroner was sworn in. Kenneth Clark, who has been working in the coroner’s office with Hubert Kinlaw for more than 17 years, said he appreciated everyone’s support.

“I know I was unopposed, and I only came in a little under Niki,” he said, garnering a laugh from the crowd. “…I look forward to working with everybody.

“It’s justice for the patient, justice for your loved one, and it’s being sincere. It’s helping people in the worst day of their life. That’s what I am here for and I hope to continue to do so.”

Sheriff Jim McVicker said he was ready to roll up his sleeves once again and serve the county.

The colors were posted at the beginning of the ceremony by Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy. Judge Douglas B. Sasser led the swearing in ceremony.

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-644-0447 or ncnewswriter@gmail.com.

