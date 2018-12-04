One hurt in Elizabethtown shooting

ELIZABETHTOWN — One person was shot Monday night and a suspect is wanted by Elizabethtown police.

Lt. Dwayne Cheshire said police received a call just before 7 p.m. in reference to a shooting in the 900 block of Nobie Street.

“Our officers arrived on the scene and were able to speak with several witnesses there as well as the victim was transported to Bladen County Hospital from the gun shot wound,” Cheshire said.

The condition of the person shot was not known.

Police say Curtis Sanders Cromartie who is a suspect in the case and being sought. He has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, and firing into occupied property.

“It looks like there may be some forthcoming charges possibly for possession of a firearm by a felon,” Cheshire said. “But that has not been charged as of right yet and is pending further investigation.”

Cromartie had previous convictions of the same charges in September of 2010.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Cromartie please contact the Elizabethtown Police Department at 910-862-3125.