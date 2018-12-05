Elizabethtown council modifies water connection policy, awards employee of the year

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Elizabethtown board members listen as Town Manager Eddie Madden explains the proposed amendment to the customer service policy for out of town limits water connections. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Elizabethtown board members listen as Town Manager Eddie Madden explains the proposed amendment to the customer service policy for out of town limits water connections. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal George Hopkins (center) received the 2018 Employee of the Year award at Monday night's meeting. Town Manager Eddie Madden (left) and Mayor Sylvia Campbell spoke high praises of him. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal George Hopkins (center) received the 2018 Employee of the Year award at Monday night's meeting. Town Manager Eddie Madden (left) and Mayor Sylvia Campbell spoke high praises of him.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Elizabethtown officials voted unanimously to set up a customer service policy amendment Monday night.

The amendment allows a three-part process to be set up for customers near the town and not on the municipal water or sewer system to apply to be part of the municipal water system.

“This is in following with the procedure now required by the state legislators,” said Town Manager Eddie Madden. “This would require applicants to fill out an advocation of service.”

Following that, the usual process to determine the effectiveness of the hook-up is set in motion.

“They would also be required to fill out a voluntary annexation agreement,” he added. “And the third and most important piece of that is the petition that is signed by the applicant that they be annexed into the city limits in order to be provided with services.”

Before the service is extended the item would have to be placed before the board for consideration of approval.

“Depending on the outcome of that, service would be provided to the customer,” Madden said.

After the public hearing the Town Council will adopt the annexation ordinance. That will then be filed with the Bladen County register of deeds, the secretary of state’s office and the Bladen County Board of Elections. The county is then responsible for reporting the changes to the Census Bureau.

The adopted ordinance is effective immediately, and that no services of water or sewer will be installed for applicants until the entire process is complete.

George Hopkins was awarded the 2018 Employee of the Year recognition.

“We appreciate your dedication to town of Elizabethtown and the great job that you do with us,” Mayor Sylvia Campbell said. “During the storm I heard great reports on the job that you did.”

She stated that he stayed behind to help citizens and did it with a positive attitude.

“It’s a great example to set before the rest of our employees,” she said. “We thank you so much.”

Other items that were approved included the declaration of surplus property for the public services backhoe; adoption of the local water supply plan; approval of Wayne Edge to the Firefighter’s Relief Fund; and approval of the roster of certified firefighters.

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-644-0447 or ncnewswriter@gmail.com.

