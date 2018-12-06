LUMBERTON — Wednesday marked one month since the beginning of the tragic saga of Hania Aguilar’s kidnapping and death.

Her funeral is Saturday, and her family is getting a bit of a new beginning.

Mitchell Hunt with Time Out Communities said the property management company wanted to give Hania Aguilar’s family a new start. They got keys Tuesday to a new, double-wide mobile home about a mile from Rosewood Mobile Home Park.

It was at Rosewood that the 13-year-old was kidnapped before school on Nov. 5. Her body was found three weeks later. No arrests have been made.

Hunt says Hania’s siblings won’t have to change schools. The lot rent has been waived for six months, and community donations will help furnish the home.

Law enforcement says it is determined to ensure the story ends with the arrest and conviction of the the person or people responsible for bringing the 13-year-old’s life story to an end.

“Today, marks exactly one month since Hania Aguilar was kidnapped from outside her home in Lumberton,” Shelley Lynch, an FBI spokesperson wrote Wednesday in a statement. “Since then the Lumberton P.D., FBI, and many other law enforcement partners have engaged in a great amount of investigative work to uncover and collect evidence to identify the person responsible so they can be held accountable by our judicial system. We continue to encourage the public to support our efforts by providing information to our tip line at 910-272-5871.”

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Aguilar’s kidnapping and death. The state is offering an additional $5,000.

A petition on Change.org urges immigration officials to let Aguilar’s father attend her funeral. The petition says her father lives in Guatemala and would need an expedited visa to attend. There was no word Wednesday afternoon on whether or a visa had been issued.

A private mass for Aguilar is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church, 2008 Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton. The bilingual funeral service will take place at noon Saturday at Lumberton Senior High School. Interment is to be in Meadowbrook Cemetery in Lumberton.

(The Associated Press and The Robesonian contributed to this report.)

Hania Aguilar https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_hania-aguilar.jpg Hania Aguilar