DUBLIN — Another community meeting is scheduled with the state Department of Environmental Quality and Health and Human services to answer questions about GenX that originated at the Chemours’ Fayetteville Works facility.

This will be the seventh session. It is at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Bladen Community College in the auditorium.

A news release said there will be updates on “post-Hurricane Florence sampling, carbon water filter pilot project and related sampling results, drinking water well sampling results, rainwater sampling results and thermal oxidizer air permit status.”

Officials are also slated to “discuss recent blood serum and urine analysis, the Environmental Protection Agency’s recently released draft toxicity assessment for GenX and the upcoming community health survey.”

Bladen County resident Mike Watters is left scratching his head after the most recent media teleconference with DEQ over the Chemours chemical GenX.

Watters took to Facebook later in the day to vent his frustrations.

“It was very interesting,” wrote Watters. “There were a lot of questions by the media that you would hear that the answer came back as ‘That’s is privileged information, we’re not sure if we can give that out.’”

The other side of the media teleconference was DEQ stating that they would look into something and get back with the media.

Fayetteville resident Brett Buie went so far as to reply to a post that “City water sux!” in the Greys Creek group. He followed that up with asking for the poster’s levels, and others shared their experiences.

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal