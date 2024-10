Breakfast with Santa is scheduled Saturday at 9 a.m., hosted by Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery.

The cost is $20 per person and includes breakfast, crafts and a visit from the big fella. Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery is at 195 Vineyard Drive, Elizabethtown.

Call 910-645-4291 to secure a reserveration.

