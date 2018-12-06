ELIZABETHTOWN — Just one week remains! And the community’s help is needed.

The Empty Stocking Fund donations are due by Friday of next week. So far, donations have surpassed $1,600.

Applications are due by Wednesday.

The Bladen Journal, the Department of Social Services and Leinwand’s on West Broad Street are partners in the endeavor. This act of benevolence allows those who wish to give to the less fortunate an avenue to do so, and those who need a little help at Christmas are able to through a qualifying process.

Applicants are vetted by DSS. Vouchers for shopping are provided that can be used at Leinwand’s.

The newspaper serves as the community’s conduit in the process.

Those who were selected for vouchers in 2017 are not eligible this year, just as with past protocols.

Applications are only available at the DSS office; donations can only be made through the Bladen Journal, and they can be mailed or dropped off. Applications are available in English and Spanish.

The DSS office is at 208 E. McKay St. This is adjacent to the Bladen County Hospital, down the street that is beside the helicopter landing pad.

To mail a donation to the Bladen Journal, be sure the check is made payable to the Empty Stocking Fund. Mail it to Bladen Journal, c/o Empty Stocking Fund, PO Box 70, Elizabethtown, NC 28337. Cash or checks can be brought to the newspaper’s new office at 109 N. Pine St. in Elizabethtown.

To reach the newspaper office, enter off West Broad Street between First Bank and the Johnson Law Firm — this is the same entry to the Division of Motor Vehicles office where people can apply for driver’s licenses. Drive to the back as the DMV signs direct, and the newspaper office is under the same roof in Suite D. Enter on the right side of the building, where signs say “Executive Suites” and “Bladen Journal” and the door is marked by the letter “D.”

Donors will be asked their name, but can give anonymously. Those names, or anonymous listing, will appear in the newspaper along with the size of the gift.

The Bladen Journal will ask those donating to come together for a group picture on the Friday after Christmas.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_emptystocking.jpg