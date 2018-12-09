Hunting restrictions on Bladen Lakes land

BLADEN LAKES — Amid safety concerns, the N.C Wildlife Resources Commission has changed the designation on a section of the Bladen Lakes State Forest Game Land from a Restricted Firearms Zone to a Temporary Restricted Zone.

“This restriction will remove hunting opportunity on the affected portion of the game land through Feb. 28,” Brent Wilson, the commission’s Coastal EcoRegion supervisor, wrote in an email. “The restricted area accounts for less than one percent of the Bladen Lakes State Forest Game Land, so area sportsmen and sportswomen will still have ample opportunities to hunt throughout the season. The designation of this area will be evaluated after Feb. 28.”

The area impacted is next to Sweet Home Church Road and Sweet Home Trail. The 72-acre tract will be closed to hunting activity until further notice.

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-644-0447 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.

