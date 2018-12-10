Editor’s note: Submit items to news@www.bladenjournal.com. Deadlines are Wednesday at noon for Friday’s edition, Friday at noon for Tuesday’s edition.

* * *

Dec. 15

• Deadline for applications for the 12th annual Miss Bladen County Youth Focus Project Pageant. For more information, contact Minnie Price at 910-872-5333 or 910-872-1712.

Dec. 17

• Dublin Town Board, 6 p.m., at Town Hall.

• Bladen County Commissioners, 6:30 p.m., Commissioners Room of courthouse.

Dec. 18

• Clarkton Housing Authority, 6 p.m., at Oakdale Homes.

• White Lake Planning Board, 7 p.m., at Council Chamber.

Dec. 19

• Elizabethtown Parks and Recreation meeting, 1 p.m., Elizabethtown Council Chamber.

Dec. 21

• There is a working meeting on family history and genealogy on the first and third Friday of the month at the Bladen County Senior Center, 608 McLeod St., in Elizabethtown. People who are interested in looking into their family history and recording their family stories are welcome.

Jan. 8

• Bladen Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors, 8 a.m., small auditorium, Powell-Melvin Agriculture Center, 450 Smith Circle, Elizabethtown.