Disaster recovery centers operated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in some nearby counties will soon be closing, a news release said.

Survivors of the storm, however, can still register for assistance by Thursday’s deadline. This includes those in Bladen County, where the disaster recovery center closed earlier.

To register, call 800-621-3362 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m., or go online to DisasterAssistance.gov. There is also a FEMA mobile app and a ReadyNC app.

Bladen residents can also go to recovery centers in other counties that are open.

Those centers closing Wednesday at 5 p.m. include:

• Robeson County, at 442 Norment Road, Lumberton.

• Cumberland County, at 1225 Ramsey St., Fayetteville.

• Pender County, at 801 S. Walker St., Burgaw.

• Onslow County, at 175 Freedom Way, Suite 18A, Midway Park.

• Craven County, at 710 DeGraffenreid Ave., New Bern.

• Carteret County, at 1702 Live Oak St., Beaufort.

Questions about U.S. Small Business Administration loans can be made by calling 800-659-2955, emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov or by going online to sba.gov/disaster.

The statewide referral service can be reached by calling 211, or texting Florence to 898211.