GARLAND — One Christmas present has come early for travelers between Garland and Elizabethtown.

The U.S 701 bridge, closed since shortly after Hurricane Florence in September, reopened Friday. The welcomed news leaves one bridge in Bladen County yet to reopen, and another with limited lanes.

The bridge near Garland is on the Bladen County side of the South River, where four bridges are traversed by motorists. The new span has a wider look and feel, with longer guardrails on the approach from both sides.

The project by the N.C. Department of Transportation was an accelerated design and build, said DOT spokesman Andrew Barksdale.

The bridge on Johnsontown Road is expected to open in January. It, too, had an accelerated design and build contract.

U.S. 701’s southbound span over the Cape Fear River into Elizabethtown remains closed, with traffic reduced to two lanes using the northbound span. Storm debris piled against the base of the bridge on the river following the hurricane, at one time spanning the size of a baseball field.

It reduced in time, but crews also were slowed by four days of rain in November that pushed the river level high.

The latest projection for reopening both spans is January.

Barksdale said about 175 sites in Bladen County were impacted by the hurricane, which came ashore near Wrightsville Beach the morning of Sept. 14. Flooding on the Cape Fear followed the next week in Bladen County. Of those sites, at least 36 required road closures.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Motorists have resumed making their way from Bladen County into Garland on U.S. 701 rather than having to detour. This bridge was damaged by flooding caused by Hurricane Florence in September. It was open initially after the hurricane, but closed within about a week. It reopened Friday.

