ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Public Library has released a schedule of several events.

Thursday at 6 p.m., the library in Elizabethtown hosts a Kids Christmas Party. Call 910-862-6990 to pre-register.

Monday at 5:30 p.m., Bridger Memorial Library hosts a Kids Christmas Party. Call 910-863-4586 to pre-register.

And on Dec. 20 at 6 p.m., Clarkton Public Library hosts a Kids Christmas Party. Call 910-647-3661 to pre-register.