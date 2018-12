DUBLIN — Seminars conducted by the Small Business Center at Bladen Community College are scheduled for December.

These include:

• Dec. 15: Online Tools and Apps for Small Business, 9 a.m., Building 2, Room 202.

• Dec. 20: How to Get Ready for the Tax Season, 6 p.m., Bladen County Public Library.

To register or for more information, contact Todd Lyden, director of the Small Business Center, at 910-879.5572 or register online at ncsbc.net.