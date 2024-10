ELIZABETHTOWN — Sales of prescription medications in the Clarkton area led to an investigation by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

The probe included the Dec. 3 arrest of Elizabeth Campbell, a 63-year-old who lives on the 100 block of Peach Streeet.

She’s facing two drug charges. Her bail was set at $50,000.

A news release said the complaints were about activities in the area of the Fresh Foods IGA.