ELIZABETHTOWN — Deputies with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office found marijuana, cash and a handgun in a search of a Clarkton residence last week.

Willie Carthell Graham, 40, of the 270 block of Graham Road, was arrested after a search warrant was executed at his residence. He faces eight charges related to marijuana.

Bail was set at $56,000.

The Sheriff’s Office used undercover agents to make purchases, a news release said.