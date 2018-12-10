ELIZABETHTOWN — Ten sessions comprise the Citizens Police Academy, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday.

There are eight classroom sessions and two practical exercises during the four months from Jan. 7 to the graduation presentation April 22.

Monday classes are 6 p.m. until no later than 10 p.m. The two Saturday sessions are 9 a.m. to noon.

Sessions will include classroom instruction, demonstration and participation training exercises. Lessons of law enforcement will include use of force, live fire range activities, detention procedures, precision driving exercises, canine activities, and courtroom operations and procedures.

County residents are eligible. Students have an opportunity to participate in a ride-along with uniformed patrol division officers during regular shifts.

Participants must be at least 21 years old; provide valid identification; have no serious misdemeanor or felony charges pending, or convictions; and pass a criminal background check.

Class size is limited.

To participate, print and complete the application on the Facebook page of the Sheriff’s Office, and mail it to Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, PO Box 396, Elizabethtown, NC 28337-0396. On the envelope, note “Attention Sgt. Gary Turlington.”

Applications can also be brought to the Law Enforcement Center, 299 Smith Circle, Elizabethtown.

Applications are due by Dec. 28.