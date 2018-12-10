BLADENBORO — A special meeting of the Town Council has been called for Carroll Poultry.

Fines were leveled against the company in the summer, and the board had to revisit the issue this week. Town Clerk Melanie Hester said that this meeting is just a routine administrative hearing.

Previous fines have been put into place because of excessive daily flow waste totals beyond the monthly average, as well as not accurately completing statutory reports.

The company opened in 2017 at 414 Industrial Drive. The owners are Gulzar Khan and Hera Khan.

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Town Hall.