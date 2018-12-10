DUBLIN — Acres awash with color greet the eyes even from the road in the neatly nestled Lu Mil Vineyard’s festival of lights. Visitors are saying they are dazzled by the spectacular show in their drive-thru light display.

Katherine Jacobs, from Lumberton, said this is her first year coming out to see the lights, and she’s already highly anticipating going out again next year.

“This is the first time out here with my two daughters, Brittany and Halie, and the grandkids,” she said. “I love it. It’s fantastic. I feel like a kid.”

Her daughter, Halie Harrelson, said she has been before.

“This is actually my fourth year in a row,” she said.

For her, the draw is the lights and the muscadine wine slushies and spending time with her little ones. Her sister Brittany Jacobs said that those are all the same reasons she comes down to Lu Mil, adding that she loves the hot chocolate.

The girls are what brought their mom to visit the vineyard lights, and the family used the scenery and holiday props to take pictures of their families.

After traveling through the lights, families stop by the lovely fire places on the patio in front of the buffet or grab snacks from the candy store. Santa and Mrs. Claus are on hand to take pictures throughout the evening.

The large Potter family used the night to grab a bite to eat and enjoy the festivities.

“We’ve been coming out here as long as they have had it,” said Jennifer Potter. “I don’t even know how long it’s been.”

Two of their five children didn’t make this trip but they brought along a friend instead. She said it’s been a longstanding family tradition.

“The kids love the light show,” she said. “They love the lights. It’s really neat.”

The Potters live just outside of Elizabethtown.

“I like the fact that it’s local,” Mike Potter added.

Ron Taylor shared that his family has been doing this for a very long time, starting with his parents. The Lu Mil Vineyard has a rich history in other’s families.

“Every year we would gather at my mom’s table and have Christmas,” he said.

Christmas tradition of that large family meal was shared with many in the community, and he says that they were like parents to a lot of people over the years. The vineyard is named after his parents, Lucille and Miller Taylor.

“We are Christians,” he said. “And that’s the most important thing.”

He shared that that is what keeps the joy alive for him, and he and his family are more than happy, and blessed, to share that with others.

That faith, family and fellowship has been the glue for the venue, and that glue is keeping the joy of Christmas alive today in Dublin.

