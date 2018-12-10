Empty Stocking Fund’s final days for applications, donations are here

ELIZABETHTOWN — The final hours for applications and donations to the Empty Stocking Fund are here.

Applications are being accepted through Wednesday at the Department of Social Services. The DSS office is at 208 E. McKay St. This is adjacent to the Bladen County Hospital, down the street that is beside the helicopter landing pad.

Donations, which were at $4,490 through last week, are being accepted through Friday at the Bladen Journal.

The donations to date include:

• Cephus Beatty, $50.

• Annual Cain Family Dinner, $200.

• Trinity Methodist Men’s Club (Lee and Hobby Greene), $2,500.

• Beth Car Women’s Church, $100.

• State Employees, $100.

• Andrew Petitt, $100.

• Gwen and Kenneth Thompson, $25.

• Bethlehem United Methodist Church, $65.

• Kinlaw Farm, LLC, $300. This donation is by Colby Newman in memory of his late mother Lisa K. Newman.

• Teressa McKoy, $200.

• Clarkton Lion’s Club, $50.

• Classic Cruisers Car Club (Wayne Dove), $800.

To mail a donation to the Bladen Journal, be sure the check is made payable to the Empty Stocking Fund. Mail it to Bladen Journal, c/o Empty Stocking Fund, PO Box 70, Elizabethtown, NC 28337. Cash or checks can be brought to the newspaper’s new office at 109 N. Pine St. in Elizabethtown.

To reach the newspaper office, enter off West Broad Street between First Bank and the Johnson Law Firm — this is the same entry to the Division of Motor Vehicles office where people can apply for driver’s licenses. Drive to the back as the DMV signs direct, and the newspaper office is under the same roof in Suite D. Enter on the right side of the building, where signs say “Executive Suites” and “Bladen Journal” and the door is marked by the letter “D.”

Donors will be asked their name, but can give anonymously. Those names, or anonymous listing, will appear in the newspaper along with the size of the gift.

The Bladen Journal will ask those donating to come together for a group picture on the Friday after Christmas at 11 a.m.

Once all donations are in, and applications have been vetted, the Bladen Journal will contact those who will receive vouchers for shopping at Leinwand’s on West Broad Street. There is no expiration date on the vouchers.

Those who were selected for vouchers in 2017 are not eligible this year, just as with past protocols.

Applications are only available at the DSS office; they are available in English and Spanish.

