Bladenboro swears in new police officer

Contributed photo Jason Larrimore, left, was sworn in by Chief William Howell on Monday.
BLADENBORO — Jason Larrimore was sworn in as an officer with the Bladenboro Police Department on Monday at the Bladenboro Town Hall.
Larrimore lives in the Bladenboro area and is a former officer for the Whiteville Police Department. Police Chief William Howell states that he is glad to have him be a part of their department.
Howell himself was sworn in Nov. 12.
