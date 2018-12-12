Bladenboro swears in new police officer

Contributed photo Jason Larrimore, left, was sworn in by Chief William Howell on Monday. Contributed photo Jason Larrimore, left, was sworn in by Chief William Howell on Monday.

BLADENBORO — Jason Larrimore was sworn in as an officer with the Bladenboro Police Department on Monday at the Bladenboro Town Hall.

Larrimore lives in the Bladenboro area and is a former officer for the Whiteville Police Department. Police Chief William Howell states that he is glad to have him be a part of their department.

Howell himself was sworn in Nov. 12.

