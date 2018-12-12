Plaintiffs win fourth hog nuisance lawsuit

RALEIGH — A federal jury is again siding with neighbors who complained that a Smithfield Foods industrial-scale hog operation in Sampson County was such a nuisance it damaged how they lived their lives.

The jury on Wednesday said eight neighbors should be compensated with between $100 and $75,000. The same jurors began hearing more testimony into whether the Virginia-based, Chinese-owned pork giant should be forced to pay more as punishment for their business practices.

Smithfield Foods owns Sholar Farm, the Sampson County animal feeding operation housing up to 7,000 swine. Neighbors complained about powerful odors, clouds of flies, midnight noises and screeching trucks.

Jurors in three earlier, related cases decided Smithfield Foods should pay nearly $550 million in penalties. Those assessments will be reduced under a state law that limits punishment. All have been appealed.