ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s Division of Aging is growing awareness and certifying dementia friends.

Kelly Robeson, director of Aging Services in the county, is conducting Dementria Friends Informational Sessions, a part of Dementia Friends North Carolina and the Dementia Friendly America initiative.

Sessions are about one hour in length, and a certification is awarded afterward.

Robeson has been asking businesses in the community to register for sessions, which can enable them to then place a front door or window sticker showing a sign of welcome to those with dementia and their caregivers.

Dementia Friends North Carolina clarifies this is not a training session; rather, it is informational on what it is like to live with the disease, and some tips for communicating with people who have dementia.

Those wishing to participate do not need to become a dementia expert to become a Dementia Friend; do not need to know someone with dementia to become a Dementia Friend; and after attending, will have the choice of whether to be a Dementia Friend.

The next session is Tuesday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Bladen County Division of Aging and Senior Center, 608 McLeod St., Elizabethtown. Registration is required by calling 910-872-6330.