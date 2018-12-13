System president visits Bladen C.C.

Contributed photo Dr. William Findt (left), president of Bladen Community College, welcomed Peter Hans to a recent leadership meeting. Hans is the president of the state's community college system. Contributed photo Dr. William Findt (left), president of Bladen Community College, welcomed Peter Hans to a recent leadership meeting. Hans is the president of the state's community college system.

DUBLIN — Peter Hans, president of the North Carolina Community College System, was recently a guest of Bladen Community College and its president.

Dr. William Findt, about to enter retirement, welcomed Hans in a meeting with the college’s leadership team.

“Our community colleges are very responsive to the needs of their local communities and Bladen Community College does just that,” Hans said in a news release from the college.

Findt added, “The new construction of the STEM and Advanced Manufacturing Training Center on BCC’s campus is a shining example of how the college has responded to needs expressed by local employers for necessary skills for today’s workforce.”

STEM is a commonly used acronym for the curriculum of science, technology, engineering and math.

Hans oversees all 58 community colleges in the state. He began his tenure May 1, having previously served a six-year term on the State Board of Community Colleges. In that service, he was a vice chairman, and also the chairman of the Policy Committee.

He served on the University of North Carolina System’s Board of Governors, elected in 2003, 2007 and 2011. He was chairman from 2012-14. Following that role, he served as an advisor for Margaret Spellings, the UNC System president.

He’s also been an advisor to U.S. Sen. Lauch Faircloth, then-U.S. Rep. Richard Burr, and the campaign for U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Dole.

