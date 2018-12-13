Florence: Aid to Bladen County soars past $11 million

ELIZABETHTOWN — Millions in grants, claims and loans are in the works for Bladen County, FEMA said in an update Wednesday.

Federal and state funds total nearly $11.5 million since the federal disaster declaration for Hurricane Florence, a news release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency said. In addition, 99 percent of 2,706 home inspections issued have been completed and 10 of 11 requests for public assistance have been approved.

County homeowners and renters numbering 1,013 are receiving $3.2 million in state and federal grants. Nearly $3.6 million in U.S. Small Business Administration low-interest disaster loans have been approved for 130 homeowners and businesses.

FEMA says 92 flood insurance claims have been filed; an estimated $4.7 million in claims have been paid.

Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, about an hour’s drive away, on the morning of Sept. 14. Over three days, the storm moved little, picking up moisture from the Atlantic Ocean and dumping it into southeastern North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina.

Elizabethtown recorded 35.93 inches of rainfall, most of any community in the Carolinas.

Flooding from the Cape Fear, South and Black rivers came the following week. A 14-mile earthen dam in Kelly was breached in multiple places. Bladenboro, White Oak and Clarkton were particularly hard hit by flooding.

The Cape Fear rose to its second-highest level all-time, trailing only a flood in 1945 that resulted in the dam at Kelly being built.

Public schools closed Sept. 12 as the storm approached and didn’t reopen until October.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.