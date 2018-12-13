Bladenboro takes no action on Carroll Poultry

BLADENBORO — The Town Council held a special meeting Tuesday night for Carroll Poultry.

The routine administrative hearing was set up due to previous compliance issues. Blake Proctor, the town administrator, said that the special meeting was pretty quick.

“We opened it for public forum and nobody wanted to talk,” he said. “Then we let the Khans take the floor.”

The owners of Carroll Poultry are Gulzar and Hera Khan. Proctor said that they introduced their attorney and their engineer.

The attorney gave the reasoning for everything that they have done and the engineer explained to the board what they had planned in the works to help alleviate the problem. The board thanked them for their input; a decision on the next action is expected in January.

Previous fines have been put into place because of excessive daily flow waste totals beyond the monthly average, as well as not accurately completing statutory reports.

The company opened in 2017 at 414 Industrial Drive.

The town held it’s regular December meeting Monday night. The board approved the consideration request for a new fire department vehicle and a Community Development Block Grant administrative services contract with LKC Engineering.

A contract for replacing upstairs windows of the Police Department was awarded to The Glass Shop in Lumberton for $4,566.62.

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-644-0447 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-644-0447 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.