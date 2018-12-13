GenX questions increasing

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Concerned about the discrepancies between the levels in his well, and those of his neighbors, Rick Spence questioned whether the testing was going to be ongoing. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Concerned about the discrepancies between the levels in his well, and those of his neighbors, Rick Spence questioned whether the testing was going to be ongoing. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Phil Edge speaks during Tuesday's meeting about GenX at Bladen Community College. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Phil Edge speaks during Tuesday's meeting about GenX at Bladen Community College. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Beth Kline-Markesino stepped up first to share her thoughts on the order and her personal experiences. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Beth Kline-Markesino stepped up first to share her thoughts on the order and her personal experiences. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Cape Fear River Watch President Dana Sargent reminded attendees that another meeting in Wilmington would be held the next night. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Cape Fear River Watch President Dana Sargent reminded attendees that another meeting in Wilmington would be held the next night.

DUBLIN — A three-hour question and answer session held by the state’s Department of Environmental Quality left attendees with more questions, and some area residents still feel they aren’t getting the answers they seek.

The Chemours consent order drew fire Tuesday night during the open community session, the seventh in a series that began earlier this year. Problems with GenX first came to light in June 2017 following a report by the StarNews newspaper of Wilmington.

DEQ launched a presentation of more than 60 minutes with a little bit of everything when it came to GenX. The state department of Health and Human Services was also on hand.

“My family’s property is adjacent to DuPont Chemours,” said Rick Spence. “My water had two wells tested and was below the 140. All my neighbors are above 140.”

The 140 he referred to is the parts per trillion defining line for whether those affected receive a whole building filtration system or public water. He stated that he was concerned that between his house and theirs, water is going underground and contamination could fluctuate without anyone knowing.

Michael Scott, director of Division Waste Management, responded that the wells are currently being retested.

Residents wanted to know why water lines couldn’t be run to the homes instead of people having to go through the trouble of filtration systems or reverse osmosis.

Mike Watters brings up his concerns that the systems will not be maintained after a certain period, when criteria is met for them to discontinue servicing the equipment.

It was stated that Chemours has offered to put in stronger pumps for people who are having pressure problems from the system. Residents said there’s added electricity costs in those cases, a burden they feel should be taken care of by Chemours.

“This is their third violation,” said Phil Edge.

He said this situation goes all the way back to C8 and dioxin from incinerating garbage, and mentioned that dioxin is agent orange.

“This fine, you need to set this aside, until the General Assembly has been in the next session by at least 30 days,” Edge said. “There will be a new party there that will have a little clout…. We haven’t had democracy in North Carolina in several years. It’s been dead. We have been bullied around and there’s been deregulation, etc. You know. You are in their seats.”

“GenX may leave quickly,” said. “But what is it doing on the way out?”

Some of the faces were familiar to those that have been following the consent order and Chemours litigation. A few got up and spoke, but many just sat and observed and gathered information.

The slideshows that were presented during the meeting are available on the DEQ website, deq.nc.gov.

For more information about the GenX health effects, contact the state Department of Health and Human Services at 919-707-5900. To request bottled water, in the current test area only, call Chemours at 910-678-1101.

Residents showing little sign of trusting Chemours, water solutions offered

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-644-0447 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.

