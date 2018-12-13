FEMA extends registration deadline from today to Wednesday

Registration deadline with FEMA for those who suffered damage from Hurricane Florence has been extended to Wednesday.

The original deadline was today.

The extension was requested and announced by Gov. Roy Cooper, who said in a news release that more than $1 billion in state and federal resources have been approved for people in the state.

The ways to get help include:

• Call the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362 between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. seven days a week. Contact information can be updated, questions about FEMA letters can be asked, information about home inspections is available, and the appeals process can be discussed.

• Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

• Download the FEMA mobile app or the ReadyNC app to a cellphone.

To find another disaster recovery center still open, use the FEMA mobile app or ReadyNC app, or go online to FEMA.gov/DRC.

For questions about a U.S. Small Business Administration low-interest disaster loan, call the SBA’s customer service center at 800-659-2955 or email them at disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Their website is sba.gov/disaster.

The statewide referral service, for unmet disaster-related needs, can be reached by calling 211.