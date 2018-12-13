Plaintiffs now 4-for-4 against Smithfield Foods

Plaintiffs are 4-for-4 against Smithfield Foods.

The federal jury in the hog nuisance trial of eight Sampson County neighbors against the world’s largest pork producer ended Wednesday in Raleigh with a verdict awarding each of them between $100 and $75,000 compensation. More money could be awarded following the punitive damages testimony phase of the trial.

The jury of 10 — two were allowed to depart during the trial — told Judge David Faber during the morning they were unable to reach a unanimous verdict. He sent them back for more deliberations and they returned in about 90 minutes with the verdict. The trial began Nov. 14.

The farm near the plaintiffs’ homes is Sholar Farm.

The plaintiffs’ awards from the jury, published reports say, were $100 each to four of them, $1,000 to two of them, $25,o00 to one and $75,000 to the eighth.

The total of $102,400 runs the total in four cases to $549,352,400.

Steve Troxler, the state’s agriculture commissioner, is among many in the farm industry who say the results of these hog nuisance lawsuits could significantly damage not only hog farmers but the economies in communities around which they live.

Duplin, Sampson and Bladen counties are the leaders in hog production for the state, and rank among the top 15 in the nation. The industry provides 46,000 jobs and is worth $11 billion in North Carolina, which is second only to Iowa in hog production.

Before Wednesday’s verdict, three trials won by the plaintiffs resulted in awards of $549.25 million in damages. The amounts were capped by North Carolina law on punitive damages at $97.88 million.

Two of the cases decided thus far are linked to Bladen County.

The first involved Kinlaw Farms, owned by Billy Kinlaw along N.C. 53 where about 15,000 pigs were being raised. The jury on April 26 said 10 neighbors were to be awarded $50.75 million, an amount reduced to $3.25 million by the punitive damages law.

The case involving the Joey Carter Farm near Beulaville ended June 29, with plaintiffs Elvis and Vonnie Williams awarded $25.13 million — $65,000 each in compensatory damages, $12.5 million each in punitive damages. The punitive cap, $250,000 each, put their combined award from the jury at $630,000.

Pender County farms involving Elizabethtown-based HD3 Farms of the Carolinas’ subsidiary Greenwood Livestock LLC, owned by White Lake businessman Dean Hilton, were involved in the third lawsuit. A judgment of $473.5 million on Aug. 3 included $450 million in punitive damages and $23.5 million in compensatory damages. State law reduced the combined amount to $94 million.

HD3 Farms has operations in Bladen, Sampson, Robeson, Scotland, Columbus, Duplin, Hoke and Pender counties.

The first three cases were all appealed to the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

