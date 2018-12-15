BLADENBORO — McCrae Dowless’ hiring to help the campaign of Republican Mark Harris was the candidate’s decision.

Harris, interviewed by Charlotte television station WBTV on Friday, said he hired Dowless but didn’t know the political operative was doing anything wrong.

“He was being vouched for by a number of leaders down there,” Harris said in the interview. “I had no reason to think that what he was doing was illegal.”

He said Dowless described the process for him.

“I remember him saying specifically that they were not to take a ballot.” Harris said in the interview. “They were not to touch a ballot.”

Harris leads Democrat Dan McCready by 905 votes in the U.S. House 9th District race, one that is yet to be certified by the state Board of Elections and has drawn national attention. Reporters from major metro newspapers have descended upon this small community to find out more about Dowless and his operation while the state Board of Elections has groped with finding answers to perplexing questions.

Intertwined in most all is the lack of action not only in Bladen County but in others across the state when voting irregularities have happened. In most cases, prosecution simply didn’t follow.

Gary Bartlett served as the executive director of the state Board of Elections from 1993 to 2013. Marshall Tutor was a lead investigator of the board from March 2003 to March 2018.

Between them, they say the State Bureau of Investigation as well as local and federal law enforcement officials would not act when presented evidence. Tutor has called it “rotten to the core” with absentee votes, buying votes, even people getting drugs for votes.

Also Friday, the public evidentiary hearing was announced for 10 a.m. on Jan. 11. The location has not been decided. The state Board of Elections & Ethics Enforcement said state investigators are “awaiting additional documents from parties subpoenaed in this matter and finalizing the investigation prior to the hearing.”

Originally, the hearing was announced as being on or before Dec. 21.

Earlier in the week, the General Assembly approved requiring new primary elections in addition to a new general election if the state elections board decides a congressional contest’s true outcome is in doubt because of problems such as ballot irregularities. This action would include the situation in the 9th District, of which the northern end of Bladen County is a part.

Speculation Friday was that a new primary and election will be needed. That would open the door for refiling, meaning Rep. Robert Pittenger Jr. — defeated by Harris in the primary — would have a chance to regain the seat. Also speculated Friday was whether former Gov. Pat McCrory would make a run in such a primary for the district that runs from Charlotte to Fayetteville.

The Harnett County Republican who led the bill through, Rep. David Lewis, said a new primary makes sense. Harris won 96 percent of the mail-in ballots in Bladen County in the spring primary on the way to a narrow victory over Pittenger.

Mark Harris, North Carolina 9th District Republican congressional candidate, greets supporters at his election party as he awaits election results in Monroe on Election Day. Harris on Friday told a Charlotte television station he approved the hire of McCrae Dowless, the Bladenboro man at the center of an absentee ballot investigation, but he didn't know of any wrongdoing that had happened.

