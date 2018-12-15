ELIZABETHTOWN — Today is the last for donations to the Empty Stocking Fund, and annual partnership to help Bladen County children.

The Bladen Journal, the Department of Social Services and Leinwand’s on West Broad Street have seen the fund grow close to $5,500 this year. The latest donations this week came from:

• Paul and Elizabeth Albritton, $25.

• Charles DeVane, $100.

• Beth Car Presbyterian Church, $700.

• John T. Cox, $100.

The first donations were received Nov. 20 and the total through Wednesday was $5,415.

The application deadline ended on Wednesday. The DSS is vetting all applicants, and those awarded vouchers will be contacted by the Bladen Journal in the first part of next week.

Vouchers for shopping are provided that can be used at Leinwand’s.

To mail a donation to the Bladen Journal, be sure the check is made payable to the Empty Stocking Fund. Mail it to Bladen Journal, c/o Empty Stocking Fund, PO Box 70, Elizabethtown, NC 28337. Cash or checks can be brought to the newspaper’s new office at 109 N. Pine St. in Elizabethtown.

To reach the newspaper office, enter off West Broad Street between First Bank and the Johnson Law Firm — this is the same entry to the Division of Motor Vehicles office where people can apply for driver’s licenses. Drive to the back as the DMV signs direct, and the newspaper office is under the same roof in Suite D. Enter on the right side of the building, where signs say “Executive Suites” and “Bladen Journal” and the door is marked by the letter “D.”

Donors will be asked their name, but can give anonymously. Those names, or anonymous listing, will appear in the newspaper along with the size of the gift.

The Bladen Journal will ask those donating to come together for a group picture at 11 a.m. on the Friday after Christmas.

