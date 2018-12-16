Council of Governments honors Lloyd

Contributed photo Jean Lloyd, congratulated by East Arcadia Mayor Perry Blanks, was named Regional Aging Advisory Council Member of the Year at the Lumber River Council of Governments ceremony. Contributed photo Jean Lloyd, congratulated by East Arcadia Mayor Perry Blanks, was named Regional Aging Advisory Council Member of the Year at the Lumber River Council of Governments ceremony.

PEMBROKE — Bladen County’s Jean Q. Lloyd was named the Regional Aging Advisory Council Member of the Year at the Lumber River Council of Governments ceremony.

Lloyd, a native of Council and the Carvers Creek community, has served on the Region N Aging Advisory Council since 2016. In receiving the award, she was noted for “a passion for advocacy, especially those issues impacting older adults within our region,” a news release said.

She’s a member of the Bladen County Aging Advisory Committee and the N.C. Senior Tar Heel Legislature. In October, she was recognized for 15 years of service advocating for older adults by the Senior Tar Heel Legislature.

Lloyd, a member of Missionary Baptist Church, is a retired educator, having given time as a classroom educator, guidance counselor and assistant principal. She’s a past recipient of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine and the N.C. Association of Educators Human Relations Award.

Former Lumberton Councilman Leon Maynor was recipient of the Calvin Haggins Award for Outstanding LRCOG Board Member of the Year. Jacqueline (Jackie) Johnson, town clerk in Maxton, received the Annie Kohnen Award for the Regional Clerk of the Year. Ricky Harris, county manager of Robeson County, received the John K. McNeill, Jr. Region N Manager of the Year Award. Lee Berry, mayor of Ellerbe, was the recipient of the first Leon Maynor Local Leadership Award. J.D. Willis, of Laurinburg, was the recipient of the L.E. McLaughlin, Jr. and Bob Gentry Regional Leadership Award.

Each board and advisory council serving the LRCOG presented an award to their outstanding members. In addition to Lloyd, others were James (Guy) R. McCook Jr., of Scotland County, as the Rural Planning Organization Transportation Advisory Committee Member of the Year; Dr. Dale McInnis, of Richmond County, as the Dr. Stanley Richardson Award for Workforce Development Board Member of the Year.

