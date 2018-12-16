Conservancy will conduct controlled burn

Winter time smoke from the Green Swamp Preserve in Brunswick County, roughly 45 miles from Elizabethtown, may be visible during a controlled burn by the Nature Conservancy.

The Conservancy owns or manages mor ethan 35,000 acres in Bladen, Brunswick, Pender and Columbus counties. Much of the vegetation there, a news release says, needs regular fire to survive and thrive.

About 8,000 acres are planned for a burn this winter.

“Many ecosystems need regular fire,” Zachary West says in the release. He’s a steward with the Conservancy and works on the fire team. “Fire keeps longleaf pine stands healthy and ensures the survival of a myriad of wonderful plants – Venus flytraps, pitcher plants, orchids and other plants are dependent on fire. Controlled burns also protect local communities; they reduce the chances of big out-of-control wildfires that threaten people.”

Burns are carefully planned, the release says. Fire experts do a great deal of work before the first match is lit. First, they create a burn plan, which includes smoke and fire control, allowable weather, equipment and personnel needs. The plan also details how the ecosystem will benefit from fire. Preparation for a controlled burn also includes creating firebreaks, which are wide corridors of cleared vegetation around the burn area. Firebreaks ensure that fire doesn’t leave the burn area.

During the 2018 controlled burn season, the Conservancy led 50 controlled burns in North Carolina, which was a record year.