UNC Pembroke, ECU sign pact

PEMBROKE — A public health degree program partnership has been established by the University of North Carolina at Pembroke and East Carolina University.

A memorandum of understanding has been signed by the two schools, assisting Pembroke graduates to degree and certification programs offered by ECU’s Department of Public Health. ECU offers a master’s of public health and a doctorate in public health, and an online certificate.

The pact sets up faculty at both universities “to work together on research and educational initiatives with a shared goal to enhance the health of citizens in eastern North Carolina and across the state through research, education and service,” a news release said.

UNCP has a history of collaborative initiatives with ECU, including a pathway to ECU’s doctorate of physical therapy program and an early assurance program with the Brody School of Medicine. The latest agreement is another building block aimed at strengthening the health education and research mission shared by both institutions.

Both schools are a part of the University of North Carolina System.