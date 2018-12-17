Editor’s note: Submit items to news@www.bladenjournal.com. Deadlines are Wednesday at noon for Friday’s edition, Friday at noon for Tuesday’s edition.

Dec. 21

• There is a working meeting on family history and genealogy on the first and third Friday of the month at the Bladen County Senior Center, 608 McLeod St., in Elizabethtown. People who are interested in looking into their family history and recording their family stories are welcome.

Jan. 7

• Elizabethtown Planning Board, 6 p.m., Elizabethtown Council Chamber.

• Bladen County commissioners, 6:30 p.m., Commissioners Meeting Room, Bladen County Courthouse.

• Elizabethtown Town Council, 7 p.m., Elizabethtown Council Chamber.

Jan. 8

• Bladen Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors, 8 a.m., small auditorium, Powell-Melvin Agriculture Center, 450 Smith Circle, Elizabethtown.

• Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, noon, Cape Fear Farmer’s Market.

• Opioid Working Group Meeting, 2 p.m., Bladen County Health Department conference room.

• Tar Heel Town Board, 6 p.m., multi-purpose building.

• ‘Boost the Boro, 6:30 p.m., Bladenboro Farmers Market.

• White Lake Town Council, 7 p.m., Council Chamber.

• Airport/Economic Development Board, 7:30 p.m., Airport Terminal.

Jan. 14

• Health & Human Services Agency Advisory Council, 5:30 p.m., Health Department conference room.

• Bladen County Board of Education, 6 p.m., Board of Education public meeting room.

• Bladenboro Town Council, 7 p.m., Council Chamber.

Jan. 15

• Clarkton Housing Authority, 6 p.m., Oakdale Homes.

• White Lake Planning Board, 7 p.m., Council Chamber.

Jan. 16

• Elizabethtown Parks and Recreation, 1 p.m., Elizabethtown Council Chamber.

Jan. 21

• Martin Luther King Jr. Parade, 11 a.m., Elizabethtown.

Jan. 22

• Bladen County commissioners, 6:30 p.m., Commissioners Meeting Room, Bladen County Courthouse.