ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s Board of Education will be led by Roger Carroll and Glenn McKoy in the role of chairman and vice chairman, respectively.

The new positions were accepted at the board’s most recent meeting. Niki Dennis, clerk of Superior Court, gave the oaths of office.

Cory Singletary, the newest member of the board, raised concerns about company vehicles going home. Singletary, who used to work for the maintenance department, asked how many vehicles were being taken home every night. Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor responded that a total of 11 vehicles are being driven home each night, and in various departments.

Taylor did explain that those with vehicles are told about the places that they can and can’t go with the vehicles, and the restrictions for personal purposes.

“Those that take their vehicles home, it depends on the department that they are are working in,” he said.

Some of the people are taking them home, like in transportation, so as to make sure that the roads are clear for when students and staff have to return after inclement weather. Taylor has a vehicle as part of his contract. Six of the vehicles are driven by transportation workers, three from the maintenance department and two from the district office.

Singletary questioned the need for anyone other than from maintenance as an on-call responder. Taylor said the directors of transportation and maintenance have had vehicles in the past.

Singletary raised an issue of fairness and questioned whether employees should be driving personal vehicles to work, then utilizing county vehicles.

Gary Rhoda said that he always thinks back to what the state would do.

“If you just have one person on call, and if another person has to come out, then that on-call person can either go get them or he can take them to get this own vehicle,” said Gary Rhoda. “But for everyone to drive a vehicle home, that’s costing us…. Really I don’t feel that a person should have a vehicle to drive home. We should have one vehicle for the on call person. That’s the way the state does it.”

Two students were recognized for being accepted into Governor’s School, Jacob Hester and Trenton Lyons. Both students attend West Bladen High School. The Exceptional Children’s Educator of Excellence award for 2018 went to Brooke McMichael. Students who had received the ServSafe designation were mentioned as well.

Gary Rhoda, left, and Cory Singleary, right, questioned current practices in the usage of county vehicles. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_BOE3.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

