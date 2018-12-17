Disposition of Cape Fear lock and dams discussed

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Al Daniel, who lives near Lock and Dam 1, shared his concerns during the session on Wednesday. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Al Daniel, who lives near Lock and Dam 1, shared his concerns during the session on Wednesday. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Justin Bashaw was on hand, along with his colleagues, to share insight and answer questions. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Justin Bashaw was on hand, along with his colleagues, to share insight and answer questions.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Wednesday night a public session was held to allow those with interests along the Cape Fear River to learn about the process that the U.S. Corps of Engineers is using to explore the future of the three locks and dams in the area.

Representatives from the Wilmington office shared a presentation at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market about Lock and Dams 1 and 2, and the William O. Huske Lock and Dam. The public scoping meeting was an opportunity for those in the community most effected to have a chance to come out and explore the various impacts of potential dispositions of the locks and dams.

Al Daniel, who lives near Lock and Dam 1, shared some of his concerns after the presentation.

“That river is connected to something on either end,” he stated. “So is this a subproject of a large project?”

“This particular study just looks at the locks and dams that we operate….,” responded Brennan Dooley, the project manager.

“Is there any study that is looking at the flow of the water itself?” asked Daniel. “There are drainage issues in the projects.”

“These locks and dams do not, in any way, control the water,” explained Christine Brayman, deputy for Programs and Project Management at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Wilmington. “The only purpose of these locks and dams was navigation. There is a lot of potential studies that may be out there.”

She explained that the intent of this project is just to look at the removal or disposition of the three particular locks and dams on the Cape Fear River.

Comments are encouraged to be submitted online via email or through the mail. Comment forms were available throughout the night, and could be taken home and submitted later.

Representatives clarified that the potential for future deauthorization but that doesn’t mean disposal or destruction is imminent.

Scoping comments regarding the disposition study, may be submited to SAWCFLDDispositionStudy@usace.army.mil. Comments may also be mailed to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District; Attn: Brennan Dooley; 69 Darlington Ave.; Wilmington, NC 28403.

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-644-0447 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.

