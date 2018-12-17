Bladen commissioners ask state board to certify 9th District races

ELIZABETHTOWN — Commissioners from a county where a national spotlight has been attracted by allegations of election fraud have adopted a resolution asking the state Board of Elections to certify three races in question.

Bladen County commissioners Monday night adopted the resolution, passed 5-4 with a Democrat joining four Republicans in favor. A Republican commissioner joined three Democrats against the measure.

The resolution makes clear commissioners want the state board to continue its investigation, but they seek representation in the U.S. House.

In the U.S. House of Representatives race for District 9, Republican Mark Harris unofficially defeated Democrat Dan McCready by 905 votes. It has yet to be certified, as have the Bladen County District 3 commissioner race, won by Russell Priest, and a district supervisor of Soil and Water, won by Earl Storms.

Bladen County came under the spotlight, along with Robeson County, when the state board began probing voting irregularities centered around absentee ballots and a twice-convicted felon, McCrae Dowless. Subpoenas were issued to the campaigns of Harris and Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker, along with the political strategy company Red Dome Group.

The state board has not made accusations of wrongdoing against Harris, McVicker, Dowless or Red Dome.

A Jan. 11 evidentiary hearing is scheduled.

Commissioners in favor of the resolution were chairman Charles Ray Peterson, vice chairman David Gooden, Daniel Dowless, Ray Britt and Russell Priest. Priest, the unofficial winner of that District 3 race, is the lone Democrat of the group. Daniel Dowless is a first cousin of McCrae Dowless.

Ashley Trivette, a Republican, joined Democrats Michael Cogdell, Arthur Bullock and Dr. Ophelia Munn-Goins against the measure.

Before the vote, Trivette urged the board not to take action.

“Personally, I don’t like to make a decision hastily,” she said. “I’ve spent the majority of the day looking at news articles, watching videos, talking to people I respect and admire, some of which are sitting here, but I personally — and this is not a Republican issue, this is a democratic issue, a county and state issue. I personally do not believe it’s wise for us to vote on a resolution without hearing from the state.”

Britt, former chairman of the commission with a history of 16 years on the county’s Board of Elections, said people on the state level have not “paid enough attention.”

“On state levels, there’s so many gray lines,” Britt said. “I’m not saying they are wrong or right, but there are questions about what has been done. I can’t wait to see the outcomes. I personally am sitting in the wings to see how it shuffles down.

“Allow your process to continue on, but I don’t know why it wasn’t already certified like any other election while the investigation goes on. There’s things from ’10, ’14 and ’16.”

Priest, after the resolution passed, stood to address the board. He said he’s asked state officials and is yet to get a reason why his race hasn’t been certified.

“We didn’t cheat, we didn’t do anything wrong,” he said.

He shared that he was born and raised in the county, and has taught and coached for better than 40 years. That, he said, was a reason he knows so many people and had such support, along with the efforts of his wife.

“I have not been told by anyone what I did wrong,” Priest said. “Y’all believe that? I’m not being told what I did wrong. That’s a shame. I’ve called people and asked what I did wrong. I didn’t know anything about absentee ballots, really and truly. But I know people are enthusiastic about them. I saw people come up to the library with stacks of papers.”

He gestured by holding his hands about a foot apart to illustrate and emphasize “stacks.”

“One of the guys, he should have been banned from any polling place,” he said, saying he wouldn’t name him but saying he saw him at the library, the county’s lone early voting site. “He’s been to prison. We need to take care of people like that here.”

He added, “I don’t want nothing crooked. What those people supposedly did, that’s terrible. I was in one place, they came in that place with packets that thick,” again holding his hands about a foot apart.

That incident, he said, involved the same individual and “prostitutes from Fayetteville,” adding description of their attire as being less than flattering.

In pressing for the resolution, Peterson more than once emphasized the county board had certified the race and no appeals or protests came before or after that certification.

Munn-Goins, citing reasons not to act, said the state board’s action thus far means it is not known who won.

“Until that is done, we can’t say who won,” she said.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_vote-13.jpg

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.