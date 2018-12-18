Holiday closings

ELIZABETHTOWN — Hours of operation around the holidays have been announced for all branches of the Bladen County Public Library.

The libraries will be closed Saturday through Wednesday, reopening Dec. 27.

• Bladen County Solid Waste: For Christmas, convenience sites operate until 3 p.m. Dec. 24, close Dec. 25 and reopen Dec. 26. The transfer station will be closed during this time. Normal operations resume Dec. 27.

For New Year’s, convenience sites operate on a normal schedule 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The transfer station is closed Jan. 1. Normal operations resume Jan. 2.