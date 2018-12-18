State board approves Lee as president of Bladen C.C.

Dr. Amanda Lee Dr. Amanda Lee

DUBLIN — Dr. Amanda Lee, announced earlier as the choice to become president of Bladen Community College, has been formally approved by the State Board of Community Colleges.

The college made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

She succeeds Dr. William Findt, whose last day is Jan. 1. Lee’s starting date is Feb. 1, with an annual salary of $142,039.

Lee will be the school’s fifth president, and the first woman to hold the position.

Lee was most recently chief of staff and vice president of academic affairs at Union College in Barbourville, Kentucky. She also has previous connections to North Carolina.

Lee earned a doctorate in communication arts from Regent University in Virginia Beach. Her master’s in communication studies and her undergraduate degrees are from Baylor University.

She worked at Cape Fear Community College for more than a decade, starting in 2003. She was an instructor and moved into administration as the college grew to more than 23,000 students annually.

The Advanced & Emerging Technologies building was among the new facilities to open under her watch. In addition, the school’s largest capital donation was given and a vocational technical high school opened.

Before her presidency at Cape Fear, she had responsibilities for planning the college’s academic divisions including arts and sciences, technical and vocational education, continuing education and two learning resource centers.

Lee has also worked at Nash Community College, the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, Texas A&M University and her alma mater, Baylor.

Findt’s 10-year tenure followed Dr. John Darrell Page, who retired in June 2008.

Col. George Irving Resseguie was the college’s first president, serving from 1967 until retirement in September 1984. Lynn Greg King Sr. followed and served until retirement in May 1997.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

