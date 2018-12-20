Contract crews for the Department of Transportation continue to collect debris from Hurricane Florence.

The DOT, in a news release, said the deadline to put out storm debris has passed. That was Dec. 14, and monitors for Bladen and Columbus counties have developed a checklist for where crews need to go.

DOT, said spokesman Andrew Barksdale, has encountered a two-fold problem.

“Some people are putting out storm debris now, well past the original deadline,” he said. “Some people are now putting out debris that is not related to Florence.”

Barksdale said the DOT is asking residents to “cease starting new piles of debris as we will only be picking up the locations that have been identified by Dec. 14.”

Residents were told to have materials out the week of Nov. 26.

The release said in the hardest-hit areas, the contractors have accommodated residents by returning to collect additional storm debris, but the crews are under a contract to finish by next month and are not able to revisit all areas previously swept of debris. The department maintains more than 900 miles of roadway in Bladen County and more than 1,300 miles in Columbus County.

Most of the towns in Bladen and Columbus counties are collecting their own storm debris, even on state-maintained roads, within their municipal boundaries. The exceptions are East Arcadia, Sandyfield, Bolton and Boardman.

Here are some reminders for debris already placed on or before Dec. 14:

• Tree limbs and other vegetative debris should be separated from construction and demolition-related material leftover from the September storm.

• Do not place debris on the pavement or in the bottom of the ditch.

• The contractor will not cross onto private property to collect debris.

• When placing debris along the roadside, please note the location of power lines or overhanging trees that would prevent the contractor from reaching the debris; the boom trucks, which use a hydraulic crane, cannot operate under power lines or under low-hanging trees.

