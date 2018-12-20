Most highway construction on hold Friday through Jan. 2

The state Transportation Department says most construction activity across the state will cease Friday.

Holiday travel is expected to be busy on North Carolina roadways. Gas prices have dropped, and weather forecasts are favorable.

Most all state and federal roadways will not have construction activity from Friday through Jan. 2. Some exceptions will exist.

Travelers can check on the status of their planned route in advance by going to DriveNC.gov to see if it will be clear. DriveNC.gov provides road condition updates by route, county or region, updated 24 hours a day with possible changes, including the travel impact of a crash or bad weather. In addition to checking the DriveNC website, another option to get updates during daytime hours is to call 511 will get live operators to provide travel assistance.

The state Department of Transportation offers the following tips:

• Leave early to get a head start, and travel at non-peak hours if possible, as the weekends before Christmas and New Year’s Day will be the heaviest traffic congestion periods for most of the state, especially on interstates such as I-95, I-77, I-85, I-40 and I-26.

• Use alternative routes if possible to avoid traffic congestion.

• Allow extra time for your trip, regardless of the route you choose.

• To avoid drowsy driving, travel at times you are normally awake and take frequent breaks, taking advantage of the state’s rest areas.

• Pay attention to your surroundings and other vehicles nearby, and avoid distracted driving.

• All drivers and passengers must be wearing their seat belts, it’s the law.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on Twitter.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_DOT-logo.jpg