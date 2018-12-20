Grant will assist community’s fight against opioids

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s effort to combat opioids has been boosted by a grant from the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust.

The county and its Health Department have been awarded a grant of $157,520 to complete an opioid task force strategic plan. This would provide direction for treatment and education.

Bladen County has an Opioid Task Force, led by Commissioner Charles Ray Peterson. It was established in fall of 2017, with commissioners, elected officials, providers of health care and mental health, clergy and community leaders serving.

A local Christian-based substance abuse facility, Southeastern Carolina Crossroads, is one of the benefits of the work by the group.