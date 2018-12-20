Promising polished process

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Don Geddings of D'Owl Designs sands and polishes spoons while at his booth at the Pork & Beats Festival. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Don Geddings of D'Owl Designs sands and polishes spoons while at his booth at the Pork & Beats Festival. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Canes and other woodwork pieces were out for display on tables at Don Geddings' booth last month during the Pork & Beats Festival. Geddings uses wood from the property where he lives to craft the items. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Canes and other woodwork pieces were out for display on tables at Don Geddings' booth last month during the Pork & Beats Festival. Geddings uses wood from the property where he lives to craft the items. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Cellphone cases and wooden spoons covered a table at the Pork & Beats Festival last month, all the handiwork of Don Geddings. He says making some of the items can be time consuming, but it is interesting nonetheless. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Cellphone cases and wooden spoons covered a table at the Pork & Beats Festival last month, all the handiwork of Don Geddings. He says making some of the items can be time consuming, but it is interesting nonetheless.

A hobby and retirement hasn’t hobbled Bladen County resident Don Geddings.

For him it all started with a leather working demonstration and a tax return.

“I started my leather working in 1982,” Geddings said, adding that his 35-year leather working hobby was a natural progression into woodworking for him.

“The woodworking I have been doing about 10 years,” he said as he sanded one of his handmade spoons. “The leather work I saw in the ’70s, back about 1972, when I was over in Germany, overseas. A guy came around to the club and demonstrated leather work. It just caught my attention.”

That attention has brought about a hobby Geddings enjoys, one he says is leading him down a path to become even more invested in his business, D’owl Designs.

“And then, probably about 1978 or 1979, I got my tax return and bought a leather working kit from a company, and it set on the shelf for five or six years,” he said. “When my wife left me I couldn’t go out at night, I had to stay home with the kids.”

Geddings has two children, a daughter that lives in Alabama and a son that lives up in Virginia.

“This gave me something to do,” he said.

He started the leather working and kept going, picking up the woodworking after he retired. Geddings was in the Army for a few years.

“But I was in the federal Fire Service for 30-plus years,” he said. “I served at Cherry Point and I also served in Guantanamo Bay for seven years. I loved it.”

Geddings lives halfway between Bladenboro and Elizabethtown, with his second wife, and has been living in the area for four and a half years.

“My wife owned some land and said I want to go home,” he said. “I have lived so many places I can live anywhere.”

Geddings does his work out of a workshop at his home, and he even uses trees from his property for some of his work.

“I’ll cut the trees down and let them season, and then cut the lumber, and sawmill my own lumber,” he added.

He also makes doll furniture. His wife collects dolls and he custom designs pieces for her. He also makes display shelving for other collectibles, like shot glasses.

“People come to me and ask me to make different things,” he said, adding that when he starts on something new he likes to make two.

Jewelry boxes, wooden spoons, leather phone cases, belts, doll furniture and numerous other items graced his tables at the November Pork & Beats Festival.

“The spoons I started carving, that is how I use my waste wood,” Geddings said.

Baby rattles and little jigsaw puzzles were out on display waiting to be purchased, along with wooden canes, birdhouses and cigarette cases. Geddings is more than willing to share his knowledge of woodworking while he works on those spoons, explaining that the smoother the wood becomes the shinier it gets.

“It’s whatever I can think of that people might be interested in,” he said.

Hanging on a rack next his tables were leather sample pieces, over 30 choices with two different patterns on each one.

He said he really likes his wooden art, the belts and the phone cases.

“They are always a challenge to get them just right,” he said. “They are time consuming and they are interesting. Different people like different things.”

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-644-0447 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.

