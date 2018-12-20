Empty Stocking Fund raises $8,185 for Bladen youth

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County has shown its love to neighbors.
The Empty Stocking Fund raised $8,185 this year. Applications and donations were accepted over a four-week period from November into December, and distribution was made this week.
The fund is a partnership of the Bladen Journal, the Department of Social Services and Leinwand’s. The newspaper serves as a donation drop-off, the DSS handles applications and provides the names of those selected, and Leinwand’s accepts the gift certificates.
The following is a list of those who donated this year:
• Friend, $50.
• SP Tech, $120.
• Star Telephone, $2,000.
• Richard and Laurie Smith, $100. This donation is in memory of Madeline Stout.
• Anonymous, $500.
• John T. Cox, $100.
• Beth Car Presbyterian Church, $700.
• Charles DeVane, $100.
• Paul and Elizabeth Albritton, $25.
• Cephus Beatty, $50.
• Annual Cain Family Dinner, $200.
• Trinity Methodist Men’s Club (Lee & Hobby Greene), $2,500.
• Beth Car Women’s Church, $100.
• State Employees, $100.
• Andrew Petitt, $100.
• Gwen and Kenneth Thompson, $25.
• Bethlehem United Methodist Church, $65.
• Kinlaw Farm, LLC, $300. This donation is by Colby Newman in memory of his late mother, Lisa K. Newman.
• Teressa McKoy, $200.
• Clarkton Lions Club, $50.
• Classic Cruisers Car Club (Wayne Dove), $800.
Children under the age of 18 were helped by the generosity of these who donated. Hundreds applied.
The Bladen Journal has asked those who donated to gather for a group photo on Friday of next week, Dec. 28, at 11 a.m. The newspaper will send a reminder via the email or phone number provided by donors.