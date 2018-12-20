Empty Stocking Fund raises $8,185 for Bladen youth

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County has shown its love to neighbors.

The Empty Stocking Fund raised $8,185 this year. Applications and donations were accepted over a four-week period from November into December, and distribution was made this week.

The fund is a partnership of the Bladen Journal, the Department of Social Services and Leinwand’s. The newspaper serves as a donation drop-off, the DSS handles applications and provides the names of those selected, and Leinwand’s accepts the gift certificates.

The following is a list of those who donated this year:

• Friend, $50.

• SP Tech, $120.

• Star Telephone, $2,000.

• Richard and Laurie Smith, $100. This donation is in memory of Madeline Stout.

• Anonymous, $500.

• John T. Cox, $100.

• Beth Car Presbyterian Church, $700.

• Charles DeVane, $100.

• Paul and Elizabeth Albritton, $25.

• Cephus Beatty, $50.

• Annual Cain Family Dinner, $200.

• Trinity Methodist Men’s Club (Lee & Hobby Greene), $2,500.

• Beth Car Women’s Church, $100.

• State Employees, $100.

• Andrew Petitt, $100.

• Gwen and Kenneth Thompson, $25.

• Bethlehem United Methodist Church, $65.

• Kinlaw Farm, LLC, $300. This donation is by Colby Newman in memory of his late mother, Lisa K. Newman.

• Teressa McKoy, $200.

• Clarkton Lions Club, $50.

• Classic Cruisers Car Club (Wayne Dove), $800.

Children under the age of 18 were helped by the generosity of these who donated. Hundreds applied.

The Bladen Journal has asked those who donated to gather for a group photo on Friday of next week, Dec. 28, at 11 a.m. The newspaper will send a reminder via the email or phone number provided by donors.

