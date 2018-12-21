Suspect accused of cocaine activity sought

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a suspect wanted for selling drugs.

A news release says Marvin Lamar McKiver is 35 and has a last known address of 204 Wright St., Apt. 21, in Elizabethtown. He’s described at 6-foot-5 and about 175 pounds, with short hair and possibly a mustache.

He’s facing charges related to the sale, manufacture and delivery of cocaine.

Anyone with information on McKiver’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.