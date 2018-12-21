Olsen: So just how did we get the traditions of holly, spruce, fir and mistletoe?

There are many plants traditionally used to decorate during the holiday season — holly, spruce, fir, mistletoe — but how did these plants get to be traditions? Why were they used in the first place?

Some of them came to be associated with the holidays for their uses as decoration or flavoring, such as holly. Its red berries are one of the only colorful plants in the winter. Juniper berries and sage were often used to season the roast goose or turkey. Most of them were originally used because they symbolized a quality or emotion important to the spirit of the holidays. We have forgotten many of the symbolic meanings over the years, but there is renewed interest in recovering our holiday “roots.”

Biblical lore is the basis of an Advent wreath made of herbs. Featured on the wreath are juniper, which represents life, hope and protected the holy family when they were pursued by Herod’s soldiers; horehound, a Palestinian herb which offers a wish for good health; rue, a symbol of virtue which banishes evil; sage, a symbol of health, immortality and domestic happiness; thyme, a major herb symbolizing bravery; rosemary, which kept silent as the holy family fled from Egypt while the branches of the other bushes crackled; lavender, beloved by Mary, representing purity, cleanliness and virtue; and true myrtle, symbol of the highest good, love, domestic happiness and virtue.

Everyone, of course, is familiar with the legend of the three kings and their gold, frankincense and myrrh. Frankincense has for centuries been used to perfume the air in religious rites and ceremonies, and is frequently mentioned in the first five books of the Old Testament. Since it was a precious commodity of the ancient trade, it was a fitting gift for the Christ child. Frankincense and myrrh are collected as an aromatic dried “sap” from the individual plants. They could be used to make a “potpourri of three kings,” blending these two with golden yarrow. Yarrow also has significance in the Christmas traditions in its own right, as it is sometimes called “carpenters weed” (for its folk-healing powers against cuts) and associated with Joseph the carpenter, the earthly father of Jesus.

Rosemary has one of the nicest of the Christmas legends. It is said that the flowers of rosemary were originally white, but Virgin Mary laid her blue cloak upon the fragrant branches one day, and the flowers took on the soft, clear-blue color of that sacred garment. Until the 20th century, rosemary was a very popular evergreen, right up there with holly and mistletoe. A glided rosemary sprig was a treasured gift. Perhaps the use of rosemary, which symbolizes remembrance, can help us, in these commercialized times, to remember the true meaning of our winter holiday.

Nancy Olsen is a contributing columnist to the Bladen Journal.

