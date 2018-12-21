Educators meet in Elizabethtown

Contributed photo Hostesses at the Delta Kappa Gamma Honor Society were (from left) Denise White, Mary Hill, Noel Dennis and Missy Wells. Not pictured: Lynn Brisson. Contributed photo Hostesses at the Delta Kappa Gamma Honor Society were (from left) Denise White, Mary Hill, Noel Dennis and Missy Wells. Not pictured: Lynn Brisson.

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Delta Kappa Gamma Honor Society for women educators in Bladen County held its November meeting at the Elizabethtown Presbyterian Church.

President Missy Wells called the meeting to order and welcomed everyone. President Wells also provided the invocation and the meal was enjoyed.

After dinner and a time of fellowship, Wells provided a Delta Kappa Gamma search in order for the chapter to become familiar with the biennial book.

Secretary Noel Dennis read the minutes from the October meeting and Denise White provided and read the treasurer’s report.

The scholarship raffle of $100 was won by Eleanor Cunningham. Susan Inman won the half-and-half drawing and Carla Priest was the grant recipient of the month.

Door prizes were won by Priest, Peggy Allen, Susan Daniel, Mary Scott Walters (Martha), Genia Hester, Debbie Kinlaw and Cheryl West.

Wells thanked the hostesses — Lynn Brisson, Noel Dennis, Mary Hill, Missy Wells and Denise White — and closed the meeting with prayer.

Hostesses at the Delta Kappa Gamma Honor Society were (from left) Denise White, Mary Hill, Noel Dennis and Missy Wells. Not pictured: Lynn Brisson.