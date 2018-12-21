ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced the following arrests:

• David Lee Billings, 58, of 136 Twin Acre Court, Bryon, Georgia. He was staying Camp Clearwater and surrenedered at the Sheriff’s Office after learning he was wanted for murder in Georgia. He was charged with a fugitive warrant and held without bail pending extradition to Georgia.

• Barry Douglas Clapp, 59, of 422 Henry J Lane, Clarkton. He’s facing charges connected to kidnapping, assault on a female and assualt with a deadly weapon. His bail was to be considered pending an appearance before a District Court judge.

• Maria Castro, 25, of 284 Norton Road, Lumberton. She faces charges in connection to larceny, stolen firearm and cocaine. Bail was set at $30,000.

• Justin David Statler, 25, of 418 W. Apple St., Hastings, Michigan. He’s facing charges connected to two break-ins, to include larceny, stolen property, a stolen vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon. Bail was set at $6,000.

• Gary Wayne Jacobs, 37, of 1110 Jacobs Loop Road, Bolton. He faces charges in connection to marijuana. Bail was set at $17,000.

• Tysheed Juan Jones, 23 of 204 Wright St., Lewis Village Apt. D3, Elizabethtown. He faces charges in connetion to marijuana. Bail was set at $15,000.